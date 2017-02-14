Envisioning the Future of Our Watershed on 2/22

The Chambers-Clover Creek Watershed Council invites community members to join us in “Envisioning the Future of Our Watershed.” The council welcomes local jurisdictions, businesses, residents, students, and organizations to work together to protect and restore one of the most urbanized watersheds in this state. An invitation flyer and draft agenda are attached. If you live, work or play in the watershed, please join us! No experience is necessary, only a desire to learn and make a difference together.

Wednesday, February 22, 2017

2:00pm-5:00pm

Tacoma Mall Plaza, 2nd floor conference room

2702 S. 42nd St, Tacoma WA 98409

(please note: this is not the usual meeting location or time)

Pierce Transit Route 3 can help get you there from downtown Tacoma or Lakewood: www.piercetransit.org/route-3-lakewood-tacoma/ (bldg is next to the post office on the south side)

Visit our website for additional information and resources pertaining to the CCWC watershed and work of this council: www.piercecountywa.org/ccwc

Follow CCWC on Facebook at: www.facebook.com/www.co.pierce.wa.us/

Are you wondering where the Chambers-Clover Creek watershed is?

The following flyer has a map showing the watershed boundaries. Additionally, the Washington Stormwater Center has created an interactive online storyboard to help you explore the watershed: wsuniv.maps.arcgis.com/apps/MapJournal/index.html?appid=8297096d62924e9ab60aea9f42410f82

Light snacks and beverages will be provided. We hope you can join us, and bring a friend!