Construction begins on new I-5 auxiliary lane in DuPont

DUPONT – Congestion relief is ahead for northbound Interstate 5 drivers through DuPont in Pierce County. Beginning this month, contractor crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation will begin work to extend the existing auxiliary lane on northbound I-5 between Center Drive and Steilacoom-DuPont Road one and a half miles south to Mounts Road.

The lengthened auxiliary lane will increase the number of northbound I-5 lanes from three to four between the two ramps, giving drivers and trucks approaching the weigh station more room to merge on and off I-5 along an uphill grade.

“Traffic volumes on I-5 between Mounts Road and Steilacoom-DuPont Road have increased substantially over the past 10 years,” said WSDOT Regional Administrator John Wynands. “WSDOT is building this auxiliary lane in advance of the larger corridor improvement project, providing immediate benefits to the traveling public.”

Ultimately, the extended auxiliary lane will become the fourth general-purpose lane that will be built in the I-5 Mounts Road to Thorne Lane I/C Corridor Improvements project.

During construction, drivers can anticipate narrowed and shifted lanes with overnight lane and ramp closures. Bicyclists who use northbound I-5 between Center Drive and Steilacoom-DuPont Road are advised to follow the signed detour through DuPont. The $11.2 million project is expected to be complete in the fall of 2017.