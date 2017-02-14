American Red Cross Northwest Region Deploying to California

The American Red Cross has launched a massive disaster response in northern California where at least 188,000 people are under evacuation orders near the Oroville dam system.

Sheltering and feeding of thousands of people has begun and will continue in the coming days.

The Northwest Region of the American Red Cross is actively involved in the response. Ten staff members and volunteers are already in or on their way to the region with additional requests for deployment expected. These individuals will be involved in delivering relief supplies, including two Emergency Response Vehicles, and staffing Red Cross shelters.

There is no word on when people will be allowed to return home and we are preparing to help them as long as needed.

All Red Cross disaster assistance is provided free of charge. We rely on donations to prepare for, respond to and help people recover from disasters big and small across the United States.

You can help people affected by disasters like floods and countless other crises by making a donation to Red Cross Disaster Relief at redcross.org, or by calling 1-800-RED CROSS.

To immediately support the relief efforts related to this response in Oroville, California TEXT: CAFLOODS to 90999