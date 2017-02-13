U.P. Daytime Police Academy Registration Open Now

The University Place Police Department will hold another Public Safety and Criminal Justice Academy from Feb. 27 – April 24, 2017. Registration is open now by calling 253.798.3141, and U.P. residents, business owners, rental community managers and anyone else who wants to know more about public safety issues and law enforcement’s role in the criminal justice system are encouraged to attend.

Over the course of eight sessions, participants will hear from University Place Police Chief Mike Blair, Pierce County Sheriff Paul Pastor, members of the K9 team and Pierce County Prosecutor Mark Lindquist. Topics will be different each week and include: How to protect yourself and your property, personal gun ownership in America, and legalized marijuana and its impact on public safety.

U.P. resident Greg Gooch participated in the inaugural academy last year and said it is a worthwhile investment of time, noting that the Academy offers a comprehensive introduction to many facets of law enforcement.

“There are so many things in policing that the public doesn’t have the opportunity to be involved with,” he said. In particular, Gooch found the sessions on marijuana and simulated use-of-force situations to be very enlightening. “It’s hard to come up with the superlatives to describe how enlightening those were,” he added.

A limited number of slots remain for this academy, so register today by calling 253.798.3141. For a complete list of topics covered and the schedule, visit www.CityofUP.com/news.