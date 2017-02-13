Pierce College announces 2017 Distinguished Alumni

Pierce College has selected two exceptional former students to honor as the 2017 Distinguished Alumni. Nominees are selected based on their achievements in academics, business, community or humanitarian support, or personal triumph over adversity. This year’s honorees provide inspirational examples of the impact Pierce College can have on students as well as the community.

This class of Distinguished Alumni will be honored as the college continues its 50th anniversary celebrations.

The 2017 Distinguished Alumni are George Thomas, director of transportation audits at the United States General Services Administration (GSA), and Terry Jones, South Sound market president for US Bank.

George Thomas earned his associate degree at Pierce College before moving on to pursue a bachelor’s degree at St. Martin’s University. He calls his time at Pierce College a challenging experience that truly set him up for future success.

In his position at the GSA’s Transportation Audits Division, Thomas works to identify and recover Transportation Service Provider overcharges and debts relating to transportation bills paid by agencies around the world. Each year, his department recovers millions of dollars in overpayment of taxpayer money.

Terry Jones earned her associate degree from Pierce College before transferring to Washington State University’s College of Business and Economics.

Jones is currently president of US Bank’s South Sound Market, and also serves as board member of both Tacoma-Pierce County’s Economic Development Board and Chamber of Commerce. She also serves on the board for the Junior Achievement organization of Washington.

Story reprinted, with permission, from Pierce News website.