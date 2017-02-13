Op-Ed: One Washington impact on 28th District

Submitted by Sen. Steve O’Ban’s office

If the One Washington Education Equality Act becomes law, the overwhelming majority of school districts would see an increase in funding per student compared to the current system, and the 28th Legislative District is no exception. For example, Clover Park schools would see an increase of almost $1,200 per student. University Place School District would see an increase of $910 per student.

Levy reform and property taxes

One of the challenges identified by the McCleary decision was the need to create an equitable funding system. Currently, funding levels for students vary enormously by district—and so do tax rates. In some districts, because of high property values, large amounts of revenue can be generated with a relatively low increase in levy rates. In other districts with low property values, comparative levy rates can be extremely high, yet raise much more modest amounts.

Under the One Washington plan, a “local effort levy” of $1.80 per $1,000 of assessed value replaces the existing maintenance and operations levy. The current statewide average M&O levy is $2.54 per $1,000. In the majority of districts, property owners will see a property tax cut. For some others, there is a mechanism within the plan to use future revenue growth to help pay down the rate.

As you can see in the above chart, the plan benefits the 28th District, both in terms of per-pupil funding and property tax relief for the average homeowner.

A student-centered funding solution

The plan repeals the existing one-size-fits-all school-funding model and creates a statewide per-pupil funding system. It establishes funding per student at a minimum of $12,500 and provides additional funding based on each student’s unique needs. For example, a student from a low-income family will result in the school district receiving between $2,000 and $5,000 in additional funding. Special education students will receive $7,500 in additional funding. If a student is homeless, the district will receive an additional $1,500 in funding.

The plan also increases funding to help prepare students for their careers. It doubles state funding for highly capable students and doubles state funding for vocational education.

This student-centered approach to funding creates an ample, dependable and equitable funding model for all the students in Washington.

Attracting and rewarding quality teachers

Beginning teachers are not getting a competitive salary under the current system. Under the current pay scale, new teachers receive $35,700. Under the new system, the starting salary for teachers increases to $45,000.

The plan rewards excellence. It establishes a process to identify the top five percent of teachers and reward them. The top 5 percent would earn an additional $25,000, and the top 2 percent would be awarded an additional $50,000. For teachers in areas with a high cost of living, a new housing allowance of up to $10,000 is provided. Health care for families is also addressed and made more affordable for teachers.

Additional reforms

In our schools currently,

•54 percent are meeting the state standard in 3rd grade literacy.

•48 percent are meeting the standard in 8th grade math.

•78 percent of high school students graduated in the 2015-2016 school year.

•61 percent of our students enrolling in college after high school graduation do not require remediation.

The One Washington Act sets new goals, including:

•86 percent meeting the state standard in 3rd grade literacy by 2020.

•72 percent meeting the standard in 8th grade math by 2020.

•89 percent graduation rate for high school by 2020.

•93 percent of students enrolling in college after high school graduation not requiring remediation by 2020.

•5 percent reduction in the opportunity gap on math and English tests by 2024.

Schools that meet performance standards would be exempt from most state regulations, though all districts would still be required to follow health, safety and non-discrimination laws. As many as 5 percent of the schools not meeting standards could apply to be an innovation district.

The plan gives districts greater flexibility to reward teachers for performance, aides in identifying poorly performing teachers, and enables districts to hire non-traditional teachers, such as a career military retiree or a software executive.

To learn more about the One Washington Education Equality Act, please click here.