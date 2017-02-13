Monty Python’s Spamalot coming to TMP

Tacoma Musical Playhouse announces its fourth musical of its six show Mainstage 2016/17 season, Monty Python’s Spamalot. The King’s entourage gallops onto the Tacoma Musical Playhouse stage on Friday, March 17th, 2017.

March often marks the turning from Winter to Spring, and with the warm sunshine of Spring comes all sorts of delightful things: Flowers, birds, bees, rabbits, you get the idea. And what better place to celebrate Spring than on a quest for the Holy Grail? Join King Arthur and his knights of the roundest table as they adventure across Britain in search of the most revered of all legendary treasures.

Monty Python’s Spamalot

March 17 – April 9, 2017

Fridays & Saturdays, 7:30PM

Sundays, 2:00PM

Saturday Matinees, April 1, & 8, 2017, 2:00PM

About the Show

Spamalot was originally adapted based on the 1975 hit comedy film Monty Python and the Holy Grail. After a successful Broadway run in 2005, the production won three Tony Awards, and an additional 14 Tony Award nominations. Featuring a whimsical cast of Medieval-aged knights, Spamalot details the epic journey of a band of heroic adventurers across Britain in search of the Holy Grail. With jokes suitable for all ages, Spamalot is sure to excite and charm any audience.

About the Cast

John Cooper (King Arthur)

John B. Cooper has mastery over a large repertoire of styles in the musical arts. He was the baritone soloist in Hodie with Federal Way Chorus, and in Sea Symphony with Mid- Columbia Orchestra in 2011. He was also in Spokane Opera’s 2010 production of Pagliacci, as Tonio. John began his opera career at the Portland Opera as a resident artist, then went on to perform in their main stage productions. Some of his favorite roles include Marcello in La Boheme, Danilo in The Merry Widow, Valentine in Faust, and Tonio in Pagliacci. Later, John made his Carnegie Hall debut in Christmas of 2007 with selections from The Birth of Christ. Over his career, John has participated in many prestigious competitions, such as the Metropolitan Opera Auditions and the San Francisco Opera Merola in 1990, where he won the regional award. In addition to a variety of achievements, John has studied the bel canto styles of singing extensively for twelve years with his teacher, Mr. William Eddy.

Bruce Haasl (Sir Lancelot)

Mauro Bozzo (Sir Robin)

Trista Duvall-Wilkinson (The Lady of the Lake)

Sam Barker (Patsy)

Nick Clawson (Sir Bedevere, Concorde)

Jake Atwood (Prince Herbert, Minstrel, Monk)

Andrew Fry (The Historian, Mayor, Brother Maynard, Prince Herbert’s Father)

Josh Anderman (Not-Dead-Fred, Sir Bors, Knight of Ni)

Derek Hall (Sir Dennis Galahad)

Gary Chambers (Sir Not-Appearing-in-this-Show, The French Taunter, The Black Knight)

Derek Mesford (Tim the Enchanter, Guard 1, Monk)

Jeremy Force (Dennis’s Mother, Guard 2, Monk)

Ashley Koon, Ashley Roy, Maggie Barry, Marissa DeMartini, Andrea Gordon, Elizabeth Mcinnis (Laker Girls)

TMP’s Creative Team

Jon Douglas Rake (Managing Artistic Director and Choreographer)

Jeff Strvtecky (Musical Director)

John Chenault (Lighting Designer)

Dennis Kurtz (Master Carpenter)

Jocelyne?Fowler (Costume Manager).

Where

Monty Python’s Spamalot plays at Tacoma Musical Playhouse, 7116 Sixth Avenue, Tacoma, WA.

Show Times

Friday & Saturday, 7:30PM

Sundays, 2:00PM

Saturday Matinees: April 1 & April 8, 2017, 2:00PM

Ticket Prices

Adults $31.00

Senior, Military, Students $29.00

Children (12 & under) $22.00

Groups of 10 or more $27.00

All Seating is Reserved

Tickets are on sale and can be purchased at TMP’s Box Office located at 7116 Sixth Avenue, by phone at 253-565-6867, and online at ?www.tmp.org.? Box office is open Tuesday through Friday, 10:00 AM until 6:00 PM.

Behind the Curtain @TMP with Spamalot

March 12, 2017, 7:00 PM

Free Event!

Prior to each TMP Mainstage production is a FREE 90-minute preview presentation. These interactive presentations are designed to enhance the theater-going experience of audience members, whether familiar with the show or not. Attendees will be provided with an enlightening introduction into the history and impact of the story and its creators, the varied technical efforts of TMP to produce each particular show in this theater, and musical highlights presented by the cast. This preview also serves to assist parents in educating their children about an upcoming production and the theater-going experience as a whole.