Chamber honors WorkWell Award winners at Feb. 10 luncheon

TACOMA, Wash. – Chamber Luncheon, featuring WorkWell Awards is a Chamber awards program designed to recognize local employers who are committed to addressing workforce health issues. We celebrated the strides Pierce County businesses are taking to make health and wellness a priority in the workplace. Congratulations to this year’s award designees.

Luncheon attendees learned new concepts on how to create a work culture that promotes a healthy lifestyle among their employees. The event also featured a discussion regarding the Seattle City Council approved restrictive scheduling ordinance. The ordinance requires employers to post work schedules two weeks in advance and levies fines for violations, while also creating scheduling nightmares for employers, leaving workers with more restrictive schedules.

WorkWell Award nominees and recipients were honored by the Tacoma-Pierce County Chamber in coordination with:

Presenting Sponsor, CHI Franciscan Health

Healthy Workplace Award Sponsor, MultiCare Health System

Healthy Workplace Advocate Sponsor, NW Etch Technology, Inc.

Active Transportation Advocate Award Sponsor, Downtown: On the Go!

Venue Sponsor, Pacific Grill Events & Catering

Corporate Table Sponsor, Business Health Trust

Gold Designees: Received by an employer that implemented changes to all three categories; Healthy Eating, Physical Activity, and Tobacco Cessation.

Albers & Company

CHI Franciscan Health

MultiCare Health System

Pierce Transit

Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department

Silver Designees: Received by an employer that implemented changes to two of the three categories; Healthy Eating, Physical Activity, and Tobacco Cessation.

Better Business Bureau Northwest

Brown & Brown of Washington, Inc.

Active Transportation Advocate Designee: Provides encouragement and incentives to their employees for using active transportation.

Multicare Health System

Happy Heart Designee: Demonstrate a broad and long-term commitment to employee health and well-being.

Albers & Company

Better Business Bureau Northwest

CHI Franciscan Health

MultiCare Health System

Pierce Transit

Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department

