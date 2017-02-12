The Suburban Times

Keith Wheeler to Speak at A&L Event, Men’s Summit

By

Author, educator and speaker Keith Wheeler brings his H.O.P.E. (Helping Others Pursue Excellence) presentation to Tacoma Community College Feb. 17 as part of the college’s Artist & Lecture Series. The next day he will be the keynote speaker at TCC’s Men’s Summit.

According to Keith Wheeler’s website, “The mission of Keith B. Wheeler, LLC is to empower students, parents, educators, and professional organizations with life-changing strategies that increase productivity, self-efficacy, and resilience during times of adversity.”

Born into challenging circumstances in Seattle, Wheeler excelled in school and went on to become an educator, writer, and motivator. His work focuses on helping people overcome their own challenges to create positive change in their lives.

Artist & Lecture Series Event

When: 11:30 – 12:30 Friday, Feb. 17

Where: TCC Student Center

Cost: Free

Men’s Summit

When: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18

Where: TCC Student Center

Cost: Free

Register: Sign up in the Building 11 CASA/MECA Office

