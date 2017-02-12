Guardrail repair to close SR 512 ramps to northbound I-5 overnight Monday

LAKEWOOD – Drivers wishing to access northbound Interstate 5 from State Route 512 will need to use an alternative route during the overnight hours of Monday, Feb. 13.

From 10 p.m. Monday to 4 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14, Washington State Department of Transportation maintenance crews will close both the westbound SR 512 and eastbound SR 512 ramps to northbound I-5 to repair damaged guardrail.

During the closure, a signed detour will be in place. Oversized loads will be detoured via Lakeview Avenue Southwest, Bridgeport Way SW and northbound I-5.

Advance information concerning highway construction and maintenance is available at the Olympic Region Weekly Construction and Traffic Updates web page.