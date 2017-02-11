Tacoma HOV construction closures for week of Feb. 13

TACOMA – Drivers who use ramps to and from Interstate 5, Interstate 705, State Route 7 and State Route 167 in Tacoma may encounter delays and detours during overnight hours next week while crews continue HOV lane construction in Tacoma. Much of the work scheduled is for paving and is weather dependent.

Drivers who use the northbound I-5 collector/distributor lane to northbound I-705 can expect a left lane closure during daytime hours Monday, Feb. 13 and Tuesday, Feb. 14 between the hours of 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. Weeknight single-lane closures on I-5 are also scheduled between Portland Avenue and L Street.

Ramp closures

Monday, Feb. 13

Bay Street on-ramp to northbound SR 167 (River Road) will close from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. the following day.

Wednesday, Feb. 15

Southbound I-705 on-ramp to northbound I-5 and southbound SR 7 will close from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. the following day.

the following day. South 38th Street on-ramp to northbound SR 7 will close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. the following day.

Thursday, Feb. 16

Southbound I-705 on-ramp to northbound I-5 and southbound SR 7 will close from 11:59 p.m. to 4 a.m. the following day.

the following day. South 38th Street on-ramp to northbound SR 7 will close from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. the following day.

Friday, Feb. 17

Southbound I-705 on-ramp to northbound I-5 and southbound SR 7 will close from 11:59 p.m. to 4 a.m. the following day.

the following day. South 38th Street on-ramp to northbound SR 7 will close from 11:59 p.m. to 6 a.m. the following day.

The opening of the new northbound I-5 ramp to northbound SR 167 has been delayed for a second weekend due to weather. The work will be rescheduled for the next suitable weekend. Specific times and dates will be announced as they are identified.