Steilacoom Town Administrator report to council, Feb. 10

Upcoming Meetings:

Council Meeting – February 21, 2017, at 6:30 PM at Town Hall

Planning Commission – March 13, 2017, at 6:30 PM at Town Hall.

Preservation and Review Board – February 22, 2017, at 6:30 PM at Town Hall.

Civil Service Commission – March 2, 2017, at 2:00 PM at the Community Center.

Council Future Agenda “Look-Ahead” Issues:

Copies of the Agenda and staff reports are available at all Town facilities once published. The Agenda and Council meeting minutes are posted to the Town’s official website.

Public Safety:

Safety Alert:

If you observe suspicious activity, please contact Public Safety – non-emergency number – 798-4721 as soon as possible.

Public Works:

Streets and Storm:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew plowed streets, cleared snow and ice, applied brine, cleared basins, and performed other maintenance activities.

Electrical:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew completed the Community Center generator test, inspected a new temporary service in the 30 block of Silver Beach, replaced electric activated floats on the Chambers Creek Drive lift station, and performed other system maintenance.

Water/Sewer:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew removed a fallen tree on Farrell’s Drive assisted the Electric Crew on the Chambers Bay lift station repair, performed valve maintenance, assisted the Street t Crew with snow and ice removal, and performed other system maintenance.

Parks, Buildings and Grounds:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew cleared facilities of snow and ice, cleaned roof drains at Town hall and the Community Center, cleared a sewer line at the Community Center that had been infiltrated by tree roots, and performed building and grounds maintenance.