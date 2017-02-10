Meet Carly Tryon, All Washington Academic Team member

Between working two jobs and participating in a variety of extracurricular activities, Pierce College Puyallup Running Start Student Carly Tryon still manages to earn stellar grades. Tryon is a part of American Honors at Pierce College, which allows students to take advantage of rigorous courses and specialized advising designed to help them transfer to top-notch universities around the country. This year, she is also a member of Pierce College’s All Washington Academic Team.

The high school senior from Tacoma’s Science and Math Institute will earn her high school diploma and associate degree simultaneously this spring. She credits the diversity of the Pierce College student body for pushing her to excel in the classroom.

“My honors classes have been very challenging, which is what I hoped for,” she said. “These classes have a great group of very diverse students and I’m so thankful to be a part of the program.”

She admits that adjusting to life as a college student was not easy at first. Her courses were significantly more demanding than the high school classes she was used to. But watching her mother go back to school to earn a master’s degree while working full time provided the inspiration she needed to persevere. “My mom handled everything so well, and it really instilled in me that even when life gets stressful, you have to push through. Things will get better eventually.”

Tryon plans to transfer to a four-year college where she hopes to study ecology, environmental studies or a related field. Her ultimate goal is to one day work for the National Parks System before pursuing a master’s degree.

Students who comprise the All Washington Academic Team reflect the diversity of the state, maintain high standards of excellence and contribute positively to the community. Students will be honored for their achievements during a special ceremony on Thursday, March 23 at South Puget Sound Community College. For more information about Pierce College’s 2017 All Washington Academic Team members, please visit bit.ly/2jdmjAd.

Story reprinted, with permission, from Pierce News website.