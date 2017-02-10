The Suburban Times

Legislative Day in Olympia

Each January, the Washington Fire Chiefs and Washington Fire Commissioners Association meet at the Capitol in Olympia to hear the legislative priorities of both agencies, as well as those of the Washington Firefighters Association and Washington State Council of Firefighters.  The morning consists of speakers for the agencies, lobbyists and Governor Inslee.  

Chiefs and commissioners are encouraged to pre-arrange meetings with their legislators to introduce themselves and discuss any legislative issues they may have.  Fire Chief Jim Sharp, Deputy Chief Mitch Sagers, Assistant Chief Karl Roth and Fire Commissioner Dan Rankin all met with Representatives Christine Kilduff and Dick Muri, as well as Senator Steve O’Ban. Read more…

