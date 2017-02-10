Enjoy a funny Valentine treat for all lovers

In keeping with the season of love, The Changing Scene Theatre Northwest brings you ”Love: You’ve Got to be Kidding,” an evening of comedies by John C. Davenport.

“Love” features 10 comical vignettes all about love and relationships. The production is mounted at the Tacoma Musical Playhouse’s second space, The Spire, located at 710 S. Anderson Street in Tacoma.

This heart-filled evening promises the audience a love-ly time with such titles as “An Absurd Concept,” “Kitchen Sink Drama” and “Their Eyes Meet.”

Directed by Pavlina Morris, The Changing Scene Theatre Northwest’s artistic director, the play features five South Sound actors in the myriad of roles.

“Love: You’ve Got to be Kidding” plays Friday and Saturday evenings at 7:30 from February 10 through 25 and included one Sunday matinee at 2 p.m. February 19. Festival seating — advance tickets are $18; $20 at the door.

For more information or reservations, call (253) 565-6867, or purchase online at www.tmp.org.