Chicago, the musical, at Annie Wright Schools

Submitted by Annie Wright Schools

Annie Wright students in Grades 8-12 will perform the hit musical Chicago at 7:00 pm on Friday, February 17, and Saturday, February 18, in Annie Wright’s Kemper Center Theater, 827 North Tacoma Avenue, Tacoma.

This fast-paced classic, directed by award-winning pianist, composer and music teacher Elizabeth Gettel, showcases student acting, singing and dancing, with elaborate 1920s sets and costumes. Set in Prohibition era-Chicago, the musical satirizes celebrity criminals of the era, with plenty of greed, corruption, show business…and “all that jazz.”

With book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by John Kander and lyrics by Fred Ebb, Chicago is based on the play by Maurine Dallas Watkins and adapted by David Thompson. This production is presented by special arrangement with Samuel French, Inc.

Tickets by donation. Some mature themes, may not be appropriate for children.

Founded in Tacoma, Washington, in 1884, Annie Wright Schools serve students from age three through high school. Annie Wright Lower and Middle Schools offer co-ed programs in Preschool through Grade 8, while separate Upper Schools for boys, starting in Fall 2017, and girls offer day and boarding options in Grades 9 through 12. Annie Wright is proud to be an International Baccalaureate World School. Learn more at www.aw.org.