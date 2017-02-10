Apple Tree Adoption Program

Submitted by CORE (Curran Orchard Resource Enthusiasts)

Enjoy delicious apples while supporting the Curran Apple Orchard Park in University Place. Tree adoptions are still available for the 2017 growing season.

People can adopt Gravenstein, Golden Delicious and MacIntosh trees for one harvest season. Adoptions start at $45 for people interested in pruning their own trees OR $70 for “orchard supporters” who prefer that trained volunteers maintain their tree. All adopters are entitled to apples from their trees during harvest season.

Free pruning instructions are available at pruning parties throughout the Spring. The Curran Orchard is located at 3920 Grandview Drive W in University Place.

For more information and adoption brochures, please visit www.curranappleorchard.com.