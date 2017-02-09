The Suburban Times

Zelda is Pet of the Week, Again

Zelda again—really hoping to get her adopted! We are featuring Zelda once again in hopes that her paw-son will read this and simply have to have her.

The 1-year-old Domestic Mediumhair is quirky n’ cute and easily won over with chin rubs or a gentle pat or two. Have older children and/or another cat? Zelda could be your purr-fect match with a slow introduction.

Zelda does require oral meds daily, and she must be shaved around her groin area bi-weekly. But trust us, she’s hands down worth the commitment.

Questions? Send ’em to dixieraepa@comcast, who’s happy to help. #A501126. Contact The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County, (253) 383-2733 for more information.

