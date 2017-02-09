Senate passes “Triple trouble” bill for vehicle prowlers and thieves

Submitted by Sen. O’Ban’s office
SB 5059, which increases penalties for motor vehicle property offenses, easily passed the senate this morning in a 49 to 2 vote. State Senator Steve O’Ban, R-University Place, is the prime sponsor.
SB 5059 adds malicious mischief involving a motor vehicle in the first and second degree to the list of motor vehicle offenses that are triple scored in calculating an offender’s criminal history score. In addition, the seriousness level for seven vehicle property crimes is increased by one if the offender is being sentenced for the third or subsequent offense.
“This is not a bill penalizing kids who make a mistake,” O’Ban said. “This is a bill dealing with chronic property crime offenders, career criminals who have already been caught committing these crimes on multiple occasions. If they won’t stop stealing, we need to stop them from stealing again.”
Pierce County has been hit hard by vehicle property crime. Just last month, more than fifty vehicle break-ins were reported in Lakewood with thieves targeting the Lakewood Towne Center. In King County last month, a car prowl at a Sammamish park ended with the murder of a 22-year-old son of a Seattle officer.
“Car prowling and vehicle theft always leave a sense of violation, but they can also end in violence,” said O’Ban. “It’s serious crime and it’s time the penalties reflected that.”
Comments
Lisa says
If it is a serious crime than why do the police not respond to car break ins? Until the recent rash of robberies in Lakewood you could not get an officer to come out – I quote “The department doesn’t usually send an officer to a car prowl where there is less than a $1,500 loss, unless there is evidence to collect.”
How would an ordinary citizen know if there were fingerprints or other evidence to collect? Is it not an invitation to crime when the police don’t respond to criminal acts? This is a widespread problem. Many communities face the same issue of police not responding to anything other than the most serious crimes. Does it not invite greater crimes and embolden criminals when they know that the police will not investigate? It seems backwards to say – we are increasing the penalties on a crime that the police do not routinely investigate.
I am not criticizing the police or implying that they do not care about crime. It is a time issue. We need more investigators but that requires money. Money requires taxes and many people seem to resent paying for anything in the realm of public services.