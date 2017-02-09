Pierce College Writing Center experts are here to help

As one of the Pierce College Writing Center’s professional tutors, Emily Feleen works hard to assist students during all phases of writing projects. Feleen earned her bachelor’s degree in English with a concentration in Women’s and Gender Studies.

Although reading and writing had always been passions of hers, she never knew how these strengths could translate into a satisfying career. “It didn’t take too long to realize that I could use these passions to help people” she said. “Pierce College has a wonderfully diverse student population and I thoroughly enjoy the opportunity to help these students from across the globe and across generations become better writers.”

Pierce College writing centers employ both professional and peer writing tutors, who can meet with students for 15 minute drop-in appointments, or 25-50 minute pre-booked appointments for more in-depth help.

Tutors can assist students with writing projects from any course and at any stage of a project. Students can work with Writing Center tutors for help understanding assignments, reading and grammar questions, planning and outlining writing assignments and more.

The Pierce College Writing Centers are located in the Fort Steilacoom and Puyallup libraries. To book an appointment, please call (253) 964-6252 for Fort Steilacoom, or (253) 864-3378 for Puyallup. Or, appointments can be made by visiting bit.ly/2jCxmHN.

Story reprinted, with permission, from Pierce News website.