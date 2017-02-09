Orchard Mason Bee Workshop

Submitted by Learning Is ForEver

Are you concerned about the shrinking numbers of insects which pollinate our gardens and trees? Have you given thought to raising non-aggressive Mason Bees in your own backyard? A workshop on the life cycle, nesting requirements, and behavior of these efficient pollinators will be held in Steilacoom this Saturday. Beekeeper Rick Mercier, will demonstrate the care of bees, to equip you in this practical way to positively affect our environment.

Saturday, February 11th 10:00 A.M.- 12:00 P.M.

Steilacoom Historical Museum, 1801 Rainier Street (corner of Main and Rainier)

Registration- $15, cash or check, walk-in’s welcomed

Learning Is ForEver/LIFE, a not for profit organization, offers a variety of educational classes for active retirees. LIFE is a community outreach of the continuing education office of Pacific Lutheran University. As a Lifelong Iearning Institute, LIFE is affiliated with Road Scholar’s network of over 400 LLI across North America. www.plu.edu/liferoadscholar (253) 241-4166 stewarla@plu.edu