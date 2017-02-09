Operation Warm: Outfitting Coats for Kids

Winter can be especially difficult for those not outfitted for it. Operation Warm is a non-profit that’s mission is to give children a warm, American made coat with the help of local firefighters by teaming up with the Washington State Council of Firefighters and KISW radio.

This year, West Pierce Fire Fighters Local 1488 joined in to make an impact on local kids in the community because they know its #morethanacoat. They raised more than $3,000 to donate 114 warm coats and distributed them to Tyee Park and Tillicum Elementary Schools in Lakewood this past week. Thank you to Local 1488 for their commitment to the community.