Lewis Community Spouses Club to Celebrate 100 years of Camp Lewis

Submitted by Lewis Community Spouses’ Club

On March 17, 2017 at 6pm, the Lewis Community Spouses’ Club (LCSC) hosts their annual fundraiser, “A Night to Remember – Celebrating 100 Years of Camp Lewis” at the American Lake Conference Center. Proceeds from this event help LCSC continue their history of giving away an average of over $20,000 a year to support military family scholarships and community grants.

The club selected 100 Years of Camp Lewis as their theme to coincide with Joint Bases Lewis McChord’s(JBLM) 100th anniversary. “We felt the 100th anniversary theme gave us a great opportunity to highlight the role spouses’ clubs have played in the base’s history,” said Tracy Harvey, the event chair.

LCSC is producing a commemorative catalog for the event with contributions from local writers and historians. Heidi Pierson, Curator at the Lewis Army Museum is providing support with historic photos and period decorations from the museum’s collection.

“Every Hand Helps” is the club moto. April McClung, LCSC President said, “LCSC is dedicated to giving back. We volunteer for the Emergency Food Network, Santa’s Castle, Patriots Landing, Fisher House, and we fundraise throughout the year to give back to local nonprofit organizations and groups through the community. Some organizations we help are: the Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, Dog on Deployment, Wounded Warriors, Ainsley’s Angels, Fort Lewis Family Member Scholarship Fund, and middle and high school sports.”

Tickets for “A Night to Remember – Celebrating 100 Years of Camp Lewis” are now on sale on the LCSC’s website and the event website. In addition, tickets can be purchased at the Lakewood History Museum on February 18, 2017 from 12 p.m. – 4 p.m. and at The Cottage Boutique next to the Thrift Shop at JBLM on Wednesdays in February from 12 p.m.-2 p.m.

“A Night to Remember – Celebrating 100 Years of Camp Lewis”, 6 p.m., Mar 17, 2017, American Lake Conference Center, 8085 NCO Beach Rd, Joint Base Lewis-McChord, $40, 920.341.5272, lewiscommunityspousesclub.ejoinme.org/2017Auction

Lakewood History Museum, 6211 Mt Tacoma Drive, SW, Lakewood, WA 98499

The Cottage Boutique, 2070 Pendleton Road, JBLM, WA 98433

Lewis Community Spouses Club

P.O. Box 33314

JBLM, WA, 98433

920.341.5272

www.LewisCommunitySpousesClub.org