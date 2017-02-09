Lakewood Council to hear Pacific Highway vacation request

On Monday, April 3, 2017, at 7:00 p.m., the Lakewood City Council will hear public testimony – in Council Chambers at City Hall – on the request to vacate a portion of Pacific Highway right-of-way from Chicago Avenue SW to New York Avenue SW. Read the full notice at the City’s website. If you have concerns about this matter and want those concerns to be known and considered, they must be presented at the hearing or written comments can be submitted to the City Clerk, 6000 Main Street SW, Lakewood, WA 98499, prior to the hearing. Comments may also be emailed prior to 4:30 p.m. April 3, 2017 to abush@cityoflakewood.us