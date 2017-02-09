Kaleidoscope 2017 coming to TMP

TACOMA —Washington State Community Theatre Association (WSCTA) and Tacoma MusicalPlayhouse (TMP) host Kaleidoscope 2017. Kaleidoscope 2017 is a three-day performance festival held every other year featuring community theaters representing the state of Washington as part of the collaborative with the American Association of Community Theatre (AACT).

Theaters Participating

Jewel Box Theater: Over the River and Through the Woods

The Richland Players: Cathedral

Academy of Children’s Theatre: Snap Judgements

Tacoma Little Theatre: Second Samuel

Pullman Civic Theatre: Brilliant Traces

Tacoma Musical Playhouse: The Addams Family

The Changing Scene Theatre Northwest: Love: You’ve Got to Be Kidding

Kaleidoscope is an exciting festival featuring the best of Washington’s Community Theater. A host of dramas, comedies, musical, youth theater, original productions, edgy productions and cutting of classics, Kaleidoscope 2017 has something for everyone.

How the Competition Works

Each evening of competition the lights will come up and an empty stage in from of the audience. Each theater starts in a 10-foot by 10-foot square; the company has ten minutes to prepare their production. The lights go down and the actors take their places. The lights go up and in sixty minutes perform their on-hour production. The audience will experience on of seven different productions who have converged on Tacoma to celebrate community theater across Washington State.

The audiences will hear the adjudication after each production. At the end of the festival, attendees find out which two companies will advance to the Region IX festival with the hope of representing Washington state at the national AACTFest.

Adjudicators

Brian Freeland is a director, playwright, sound designer, media-artist and community builder based in New York. He is the founder and artistic director of The LIDA Project and co-artistic director of the political theatre collective, Countdown to Zero. He received his education from the University of Colorado at Denver.

Mark Harvey Levine is one of the most-produced writers of short plays in the world, with full evenings of his work shown in Amsterdam, Sao Paulo, Sydney, Seoul, Mexico City, the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, and across the US (including Kaleidoscope 2013!). Washington productions include working with Changing Scene Theatre Northwest, Ballard Underground, Edmonds Driftwood Players, Theatre On The Square, Stage Left Theatre Co and the Northwest Actors Lab.

Darren R. Schroader is an actor living in Los Angeles. He recently hosted the variety event, fREAK mACHINE, with Circle X Theatre Company and has garnered over 40 theater credits since he began. He studied at Weber State College and UC Denver and has independently studied Suzuki/Viewpoints and improvisation.

Ticket Prices

All Day Pass $10 per evening (This ticket includes all shows for the evening.)

Three Day Pass $25 (Includes shows for all three days of shows, March 2, 3 & 4.)