Guardrail repair to close I-5 exit to Center Drive overnight Friday

DUPONT – Drivers wishing to access the southbound Interstate 5 exit to Center Drive (#118) will need to use an alternative route during the overnight hours of Friday, Feb. 10.

From 10 p.m. Friday through 5 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, Washington State Department of Transportation maintenance crews will close the exit to make repairs to damaged guardrail.

This work is weather dependent and could be rescheduled at a later date.

Advance information concerning highway construction and maintenance is available at the Olympic Region Weekly Construction and Traffic Updates web page.