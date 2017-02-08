TMP brings ‘Buddy’ back to life – again

“Buddy – the Buddy Holly Story” makes a return engagement at Tacoma Musical Playhouse by popular demand.

Managing Artistic Director Jon Douglas Rake says he has had so many requests to recreate the life of the young rock star taken too soon from his fans that Rake contacted the original cast from 2015 to see if any of them were available.

The masterful director hit the timing just right; all but four actors responded to the call.

The second rendition of “Buddy” opened February 3 – 58 years to the day the world remembers as “The Day the Music Died.”

That was the night a small plane fell from the sky about five miles north of Clear Lake, Iowa, and slammed into the frozen earth. That is the night Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens, and Jiles P. Richardson, also known as the Big Bopper, lost their lives and the world lost their music.

Tacoma Musical Playhouse retells the miracle story of the geeky 19-year-old who brought Rock and Roll into homes around the globe for a too short time before meeting his death in the company of two other R & R legends.

“Buddy – The Buddy Holly Story,” written by Alan Janes, is a capsulated story of about two years in the tail of the comet star’s life. However, the story is secondary to the showcasing of the man’s music.

“Buddy” allows for the audience to discover or re-discover the tirelessness of the youth of the not-so-silent Beat Generation, which changed the world with the birth of Rock ‘n’ Roll.

Director/Choreographer Jon Douglas Rake reestablishes the excellence of the story’s presentation losing none of its verve and vitality. Rake’s choreography brings back days gone by with the typical back-up singers strutting their stuff. Again, Rake places the TMP Orchestra on stage for the final scene.

Jeffrey Stvrtecky directs the orchestra, which is comprised of Judy Lantz on alto sax; Diz Carroll on tenor sax; Rick Leffler blows trumpet; Mick Crosby does trombone; Iris McBride beats the drums with a passion; Carrie Sleeper-Bowers and Dean Story play piano; Walter Harley plucks string bass and Jake Atwood and Matt McClure strums guitar.

Dennis Kurtz does the set, which is comprised of two realistic radio sound booths juxtaposed on either side of the main stage and leaves the center stage area for the movable set pieces which change the locations. John Chenault does the lightning design. Jocelyne Fowler is Costume Manager.

This is a play about music and Rake’s cast brings out the best of it. This is one of Rake’s smaller casts but size doesn’t diminish quality – even the smallest role is well played.

Maggie Barry, Cassandra Dechant and Johnny Neidlinger (new to the cast) compose the Ensemble; they play several roles and do a nice job with each.

Jenna McRill as Mary Lou Solkolof opens the final scene – the Clear Lake Concert. The over-eager lovely makes the audience grimace at a somewhat amateurish rendition of “America the Beautiful” she sings exactly the way one expects the patriotic song would be sung by a local beauty queen. McRill is joined earlier in the show by Barry and Dechant when they do a cute bit as a live radio trio, nonchalantly, singing an advertising jingle.

Deanna Martinez is Maria Elena, Buddy’s wife. Martinez shows her character’s giddiness when being sweep off her feet by the star and eagerly succumbs to his marriage proposal. Martinez’s Latin blood comes to the fore when she tells off the Pettys as she and Buddy leave New Mexico for New York.

John Miller is Norman Petty, the owner of the recording studio, who produced Buddy’s first demos and brought his to the world with hours of studio time to help the perfectionist “get it right.” Miller is very real in the role; he exudes interest in the musician. Miller also plays back-up singer Jack Daw.

Carrie Sleeper-Bowers steps down from the TMP Orchestra to appear as Norman’s wife, Vi Petty. Vi fittingly plays backup piano for the recording sessions with Buddy and the Crickets. Sleeper-Bowers, also new to the cast, shows her keyboard prowess in the part as well as her ability as an actor.

Jake Atwood takes time out of his very active schedule to play Tommy – the 4th Cricket. Atwood does his usual good work as the add-on guitarist who completes the three-piece backup group.

Erik Furuheim appears as a producer from Decca Records and J. P. Richardson — the Big Bopper. Zielinski shines with his throaty voice singing “Chantilly Lace,” beginning with the signature “Hello, Darlin’”

George McClure is Hipockets Duncan, the radio DJ who befriends Buddy from his beginnings and only disagrees with him over rock music. McClure’s reaction to Buddy’s unexpected shift from Country to Rock is hilarious; the actor’s reaction to the news of the singer’s plane crash is moving.

The Apollo is a club in Harlem showcasing black entertainers. Buddy Holly and the Crickets were booked into The Apollo for the group’s first New York performance because “they sounded black.”

Roshawn Johnson and Deshanna Brown reprise their roles as The Performers from the Apollo. Besides acting as Emcees for the acts, the two sing up a storm while exchanging quick-witted barbs with Buddy. Both actors are spot-on in their portrayals and both have excellent singing voices. However, when Brown lets it out, her voice can be heard in the lobby; it is an instrument to be reckoned with.

Walter Harley joins the cast as Joe B. Mauldin, Cricket #2. Harley steps from the bandstand to portray the role of the more silent partner of the group; he plays the part as adroitly as he does his base-viol.

Markus S. Kamp is the final Cricket, Jerry Allison. Kamp is an amazing drummer who does equally well in his acting role; he also does a good job as a backup singer.

Anthony Deleon plays a Radio Engineer. However, when he steps on stage in the final scenes as Ritchie Valens and belts out “La Bamba” with all the hot salsa passion the song demands, Deleon almost steals the show.

Matt McClure is Buddy Holly. Not only does this actor look like the be-speckled teen heart-throb, he emulates the star’s perfectionist behavior, his “love-at-first-sight” infatuation and actually sings like Holly. McClure keeps the audience jumping each time he starts a song and it builds while they eagerly await the next number. The singer/actor’s actions are right in line with those of the entertainer.

“Buddy – The Buddy Holly Story” continues at Tacoma Musical Playhouse at 7116 Sixth Avenue, just east of Jackson, through February 26, Friday and Saturday evenings at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday matinees at 2 p.m.

For reservations or more information, call the box office at (253) 565-6867 or go online to www.tmp.org.

Buddy Holly came before the British Invasion, when Rock was a fledgling. Come to TMP; don’t miss this opportunity to relive the thrill of “Peggy Sue Got Married,” “Johnny B, Goode” and so many others Buddy Holly gave the world. Buddy Holly’s life was cut short but his music continues.

All his young fans demanded the rise of Rock, the music of their era; the old fogies all said it wouldn’t last; they all said “That’ll Be the Day!”

So did Buddy Holly – and it was and is.