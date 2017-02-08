Recognizing longtime Lakewood volunteer

Lakewood City Manager John Caulfield recognized longtime volunteer and youth advocate Kurt Sample Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017, for his service to youth in the city.

An employee of Pierce College, Sample headed Lakewood Clubhouse, an afterschool program for area students geared toward technology and science.

Sample led the program for 15 years, which operates at Lochburn Middle School and the Lakewood Family YMCA as a drop-in club for students to get hands on experience with computers, videography, robotics and other science and technology related fields.

Sample enlisted the students to help record the regular Lakewood City Council meetings, showing them practical application of the skills, as well as exposing them to the city’s civic operations.

He also ran Lakewood’s Promise, an agency made up of youth-focused organizations with a shared vision to provide opportunities for Lakewood youth to succeed through collaboration.

Thanking Sample for his contribution to the city, Caulfield said the city “needs more folks like you.”

“The level of energy you brought to Lakewood has been second to none,” Caulfield said. “On behalf of the Mayor, City Council and city of Lakewood I want to say ‘Thank you.’”

Sample will become the new director for Soundview Camp, a youth camp located on the Key Peninsula.

Watch the YouTube video of Sample’s recognition during the Lakewood Community Collaboration meeting.