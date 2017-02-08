TACOMA, Wash. – Animals throughout Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium will receive Valentine’s-inspired treats during a special Love at the Zoo event, Feb. 11 and 12.

It’s a perfect weekend to make a date with family – or a sweetheart – and come see how much love for nature is in the air.

Red and pink treats, heart-shaped toys, and healthy snacks are among the enrichments that might be presented to animals by zookeepers during this special weekend. Animal enrichment is an important part of animal care; it provides physical and mental exercise as members of various species engage in behaviors specific to their nature.

As part of the zoo’s effort to increase numbers of endangered and threatened species, four massive Pacific walruses now live in the Rocky Shores habitat area – and any combination of them may be observed during Love at the Zoo. Kulu, a 22-year-old female, is the newest walrus. She joins Dozer, a 3,650-pound male with giant tusks, and females Joan and Basilla.

Love at the Zoo is a perfect time to show a little love to your planet by learning about endangered species represented at the zoo and finding out how you can support their wild counterparts.

Animal enrichments include:

11:30 a.m. – Watch polar bears Boris and Blizzard enjoy ice treats, toys, and icing.

12:30 p.m. – Observe beautiful Sumatran tigers as they enjoy treats and toys prepared by their keepers.

12:30 pm – Primates like siamangs and gibbons will get special enrichment treats.

1 p.m. – Watch elephants Hanako and Suki devour carved watermelons (Saturday) or frozen Valentine’s treats (Sunday)

2 p.m. – See red wolves enjoy heart-shaped meat treats (Saturday) or sniff out fragrances throughout their habitat (Sunday).

2 p.m. – Watch as a giant Pacific octopus is presented with a box of heart-shaped seafood! (Saturday only)

2 p.m. – See colorful tropical fish enjoy special Valentine’s kabobs. (Sunday only)

2 p.m. – Watch sharks and other aquatic species nibble on heart-shaped treats.

The Zoo is open from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursdays through Mondays, including on Presidents’ Day, February 20.

For more information, visit www.pdza.org.