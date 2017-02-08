Lakewood Arts Commission Starts 2017 with New Chair

The Lakewood Arts Commission has recently elected Ed Kane to the position of Chairman. Kane has been a resident and home owner in Lakewood since 1976 when he and his wife retired from military service. He served in the U.S. Army for 22 years as a journalist, combat cameraman and graphic designer.

His first job in the community was at the Suburban Times newspaper of Lakewood, a biweekly publication under Dave Sclair. Within a year he had earned the highest state-wide award for spot-news photography from the Washington Newspaper Publishers Association for photographs of the capture of bank robbers. Following other positions as Art Director for a regional life-style magazine and for McChord Air Force Base Kane went on to eventually start a newspaper of his own – American Community Journal – serving Lakewood, University Place, DuPont, Steilacoom and Fircrest. Most recently he has published a full color travel and history guide to the castles of Germany, Roads to Ruins. He also paints and is dabbling in furniture design and construction.

The Lakewood Arts Commission was formed after a task force, on which Kane served in 2006, provided the basic feasibility study. The commission has a current membership of 14 Lakewood volunteers of 15 total positions, with one position in the process of being recruited.

The assigned task of the commission is to:

Promote the visual, performing and literary arts;

Encourage the creative contribution of local artists;

Make recommendations for Public Art to the City Council;

Support community-building events; and

Foster the City’s cultural heritage

The commission also sponsors a gallery wall on the first floor of the city hall building. Artists are invited to submit a representative digital portfolio of their two-dimensional work for possible invitation to display that work for a three month period. Currently displayed are some remarkable paintings by Lakewood artist Kathy Gidley. She will display until April 1.

For information on volunteering for the commission go to: www.cityoflakewood.us/human-resources/volunteer. To have your art considered for display at Lakewood City Hall email digital samples of your work to: DHigashiyama@cityoflakewood.us