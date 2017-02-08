Effort to name I-5/Nisqually bridges for Iraq and Afghanistan war veterans gains momentum

Submitted by Sen. Steve O’Ban’s office

Iraq and Afghanistan war veterans may soon see a very public recognition of their service along I-5. Senate Joint Memorial 8005 calls on the Washington State Transportation Commission to rename the I-5 bridges across the Nisqually River after the veterans of the Iraq and Afghanistan wars. The bill, sponsored by Sen. Steve O’Ban, R-University Place, gained momentum today with an overwhelming vote out of the Senate Transportation Committee.

The resolution calls for the northbound I-5 bridge over the Nisqually River to be named the “Afghanistan Veterans Bridge.” The southbound bridge would be named the “Iraq Veterans Bridge.” The bridges are currently unnamed.

“These bridges serve as a gateway to our Capitol,” said O’Ban. “Thousands of former and active-duty men and women in uniform who live on or near JBLM travel this stretch of I-5 every day. What better place could there be to publicly honor the service of these men and women?”

There are 2.4 million veterans of the Iraq and Afghanistan conflicts nationwide.