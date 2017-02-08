Chris Botti and Symphony Tacoma live at Tacoma Dome, March 17

Submitted by Tammi Bryant

Chris Botti and the Tacoma Symphony Orchestra will perform together to create an unforgettable night of live music at the Tacoma Dome Theater Stage. Botti has sold more than three million albums, topped Billboard’s Jazz Album listings four times and has performed at numerous prestigious venues. The GRAMMY Award winner is known for his collaboration with artists including Sting, John Mayer, Steven Tyler and Vince Gill.

The Tacoma Dome Theater Stage transforms the iconic 110,000 square foot dome into an intimate theater setting with seating for 2,000-6,000 guests. This unique layout allows patrons to have an up-close experience with excellent views and acoustics.

For more information, please visit tacomadome.org/chris-botti.