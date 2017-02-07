Letter: Trains Going Up To 79 MPH

Submitted by Tom McClellan, Lakewood

Sound Transit has announced that starting Feb. 7, trains traveling as fast as 79 MPH will be traveling through Lakewood. According to a 1989 paper by Roger L. Wayson and W. Bolwby, a train traveling that speed can produce noise exceeding 90 decibels, loud enough to cause permanent hearing loss in those not wearing hearing protection. Perhaps the name of the agency should be changed from Sound Transit to Noise Transit.