Letter: Trains Going Up To 79 MPH

By 1 Comment

Submitted by Tom McClellan, Lakewood

Sound Transit has announced that starting Feb. 7, trains traveling as fast as 79 MPH will be traveling through Lakewood.  According to a 1989 paper by Roger L. Wayson and W. Bolwby, a train traveling that speed can produce noise exceeding 90 decibels, loud enough to cause permanent hearing loss in those not wearing hearing protection. Perhaps the name of the agency should be changed from Sound Transit to Noise Transit.

Comments

  1. I have travelled on Amtrak several times. They are making a mistake by going through Lakewood instead of the old way through Steilacoom. One of the joys of traveling the Coast Starlight and the Amtrak Cascades has been the trip from the I-5 overpass at Nisqually to Tacoma following the coastline. This will be lost on their new route and that is a shame.

