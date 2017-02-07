Legislative session faces tough ‘budget year’ discussions

Submitted by Rep. Dick Muri

Thank you for my re-election as one of your state representatives. I’m honored to work alongside the other members of your 28th District team: Sen. Steve O’Ban (R-Pierce County) and Rep. Christine Kilduff (D-University Place). As legislators, we are already hearing from members in our local communities about important state-wide policy issues in education, law enforcement, and for our state’s budget.

The 2017 Legislative session begins Jan. 9, 2017 and ends April 23, 2017. Every legislative cycle and budget is two years. In odd-numbered years, the “budget year,” we are scheduled for 105 days. This session we will carefully examine the Governor’s state budget proposal, lining it up according to the four-year balanced budget outlook requirement, and submitting proposals for changes and any necessary corrections.

While there are several high-profile issues up for discussion this coming year, our top priority is helping our schools. We must protect our children’s future by fully funding our K-12 public school system.

While there are several funding proposals being discussed, one of the most hotly debated is levy reform, sometimes called the “levy swap.” The idea is to equalize the tax-levy rates, used primarily to fund local programs and teacher pay, by spreading the tax burden across the state. The legislature would increase state property tax for public schools, take money paid in local school levy-taxes and redistribute the funds statewide. For districts with lower property values, the result could be a slight decrease, or no change, for levy tax rates. But, for those with higher property assessments it could mean paying more.

Currently, in the 28th District, we have a much higher local school tax-levy rate than the state average. Many rural and suburban school districts pay a higher local school levy property-tax rate for two reasons: 1.) There are more students per household than the state average and 2.) lower property value assessments and/or minimal taxable commercial or industrial real estate.

Public safety is also an important area of debate this coming year. As a member of the House Judiciary Committee, I will continue to participate in several important policy discussions regarding law-enforcement. One area of concern is pay for our state troopers. In order to attract and maintain our state trooper force we need to increase compensation.

We are also working on establishing guidelines for the use of body-cameras, while at the same time looking for ways to protect privacy rights, and provide for public record requests.

Another topic will be the recommendations given by the joint legislative task force on the use of deadly force by law enforcement. A balance needs to be found between de-escalation tactics, police accountability, and protection for officers who often must deal with violent interactions in our communities.

Your ideas matter to me. I welcome your calls, emails, letters and visits. Please feel free to contact me by email, dick.muri@leg.wa.gov, office (360) 786-7890, or on my cell phone (360) 439-9797. Thank you for allowing me to represent you in Olympia.