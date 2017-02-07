Lakewood’s newest judge sworn in

Judge Susan Adams was sworn in as Lakewood’s Municipal Court Judge Feb. 6, 2017 before the Lakewood City Council.

In the coming weeks she will visit the cities of University Place, DuPont and the town of Steilacoom to be sworn in at each location as Municipal Court Judge for the respective jurisdictions.

Adams replaces Judge Grant Blinn who was elected in November to the Pierce County Superior Court.

Adams was appointed in January 2017. She previously served as director of the Crystal Judson Family Center in Tacoma for nearly 12 years.

Prior to joining the Tacoma nonprofit Adams was a deputy prosecuting attorney for the Pierce County Prosecutor’s office for 14 years. While prosecutor Adams served as division chief, supervisor of the domestic violence unit, felony trial team chief and felony trial lawer.

Adams also served as Judge Pro-Tempore for Lakewood and the city of Puyallup.

She received her Juris Doctor degree from the University of Puget Sound school of law and her Bachelor of Arts degree from Central Washington University.

In 2015 Adams was named a Woman of Influence in South Puget Sound. She is a senior fellow with the American Leadership Forum of Tacoma/Pierce County (class XIV). She is a Rotary Club of Tacoma No. 8 member and serves on the board of directors for St. Francis House in Puyallup.

Adams is a lifelong resident of Washington. She and husband Scott have been married more than 14 years and have two children.

Lakewood’s municipal court holds limited jurisdiction and hears criminal misdemeanors, gross misdemeanors, infractions and parking and photo infraction violations in the cities of Lakewood, University Place, DuPont and the town of Steilacoom.

Municipal Court is located at Lakewood City Hall, 6000 Main St. SW.

Visit the city of Lakewood YouTube channel to see footage of Judge Adams being sworn in.