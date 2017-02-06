Letter: Is Market Place coming back to Lakewood

Submitted by Nicki Russell, Lakewood
It was great to have two grocery store options in Lakewood. I understand the City Council did not renew the contract for Market Place with some nudging from Safeway. A former employee of Market Place who now works at a different location says they are returning to Lakewood but not for many months and at a different location.
I can understand Safeway did not like another grocery store that all could afford right across the street, but still the choice was there. I think it is very poor planning of the Council or Lakewood powers to be, to bring a second health club less than one block away from the 24 hour fitness center that has been there for years.
We can’t have two grocery store option close together but we can have two health clubs a block apart!
It would be nice to know where and when Market Place will return to Lakewood. I do not mind driving to Parkland, at their other location, but it would nice to know that Lakewood had a choice, soon.
Comments
Dave Shaw says
I agree with you, Nicki. The monopoly that Safeway now enjoys in Lakewood is not good for consumers. Albertsons is not a real option because it is owned by Safeway. All you need to do is look at the weekly ads to notice the items, pictures and prices are identical.
A reappearance of Market Place, or something similar, would be greatly welcomed. Let competition resume.
Joan Campion says
Safeway has been underhanded in their dealings of late, probably for a long time. I never shop there and was disappointed when the Albertsons I liked became just another Safeway. I have cut back there and now shop more often at local and independent stores, H&L being one of them.
Gail Alverson says
Absolutely agree! I don’t shop at either of Lakewood’s super markets…too expensive! I also don’t like the mega-corps gobbling up the competition. A new Marketplace could go in where QFC was. That shopping center is a blight of emptiness. The council needs to tend to it. Bring back Marketplace.