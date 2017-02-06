Letter: Is Market Place coming back to Lakewood

Submitted by Nicki Russell, Lakewood

It was great to have two grocery store options in Lakewood. I understand the City Council did not renew the contract for Market Place with some nudging from Safeway. A former employee of Market Place who now works at a different location says they are returning to Lakewood but not for many months and at a different location.

I can understand Safeway did not like another grocery store that all could afford right across the street, but still the choice was there. I think it is very poor planning of the Council or Lakewood powers to be, to bring a second health club less than one block away from the 24 hour fitness center that has been there for years.

We can’t have two grocery store option close together but we can have two health clubs a block apart!

It would be nice to know where and when Market Place will return to Lakewood. I do not mind driving to Parkland, at their other location, but it would nice to know that Lakewood had a choice, soon.