Jones, Roach named Educators of the Month

Carl Jones and Melissa Roach were named Educators of the Month for the Steilacoom and Clover Park school districts, respectively, by the Rotary Club of Lakewood at the Friday, Feb. 3, 2017 meeting.

Carl Jones has worked in Steilacoom School District for the past five years. In those years, he has grown into an exemplary educator demonstrating a consistent commitment to student achievement.

He has built Steilacoom High School’s Project Lead the Way engineering program from the ground up, beginning with one introductory class in the 2013-14 school year. The program has grown to a full three-course sequence including two advanced courses for the current school year.

His principal describes him as dedicated, creative and caring. Carl has dedicated his summers to training, advocated for the best technology to be available for his students, and encouraged students from a variety of backgrounds and ability levels to enroll in engineering courses.

He is an incredibly caring teacher who forms quality relationships with his students and motivates them to challenge themselves with rigorous course work. His classes have a fun atmosphere where students are both nurtured and cognitively challenged. His creativity is evident as he develops unique learning opportunities for all of his students.

Carl Jones is truly an outstanding educator and deserving of recognition for his fine work.

Melissa Roach has been a priceless addition to Woodbrook Middle School’s music program. In 2010, Melissa came to Woodbrook, which had a fledgling and amateurish music program and was asked to turn it into an exemplary one.

Melissa has built a program of excellent musicians who are accomplished, creative and respectful. She is a hard worker who sets goals with clarity and confidence and then achieves those goals through determination and perseverance.

With the tremendous mobility of Woodbrook’s military students, Melissa welcomes each new student as they transition into her program and makes necessary adjustments to build on their prior music experience. She always makes room for special needs students, regardless of the complexity of accommodations needed. She doesn’t shy away from students with significant behavior issues and can get and keep the most challenging students engaged. It is not uncommon for students to have their first taste of success in her classroom.

The positive culture Melissa creates transfers to the school at large. Students feel her energy, support and acceptance, which serves to build school pride. They are drawn to her and appreciate her ability to help them work collaboratively and accept and support each other as they progress as musicians.

Woodbrook music students relish the opportunities she finds to perform publicly and they positively represent our school.