Jason Whalen Announces Campaign for Reelection to Lakewood City Council

Submitted by Campaign to Elect Jason Whalen

Jason Whalen has announced his campaign for reelection to the Lakewood City Council.

Deputy Mayor Whalen has served on the City Council since 2010. He represents Lakewood on the Pierce County Regional Council, is a member of the Economic Development Board for Tacoma-Pierce County, and serves as the Council’s liaison to Lakewood’s Arts Commission. He is a member of the Pierce College Foundation Board, Lakewood Rotary, and is a Senior Fellow of the American Leadership Forum.

An Army veteran, Whalen served as a field artillery officer in Bamberg, Germany, from 1986 to 1989 before returning home to attend law school at Gonzaga University. Since 1993, Whalen has been in private practice, focusing on real estate, business, and employment-related litigation.

“I am proud of the progress we have made as a community over these past few years. Our budget is balanced with no reduction in services. Public safety has improved significantly. We remain focused on economic development with sound infrastructure investment in street and park improvements. Between 2017 to 2022, the city will invest more than $56 million in 43 transportation projects that will sustain and improve our economic vitality and quality of life. Funding totaling $3.4 million is allocated in support of numerous park improvement projects in 2017-18. And–we still invest 1% of our general fund (approximately $355,000 in 2017) in human services, including access to health, emotional support, and housing assistance. While much has been accomplished, much remains to be done. I look forward to working with my fellow Council members, our many community volunteers, and our residents to continue Lakewood’s progress over these next four years.”

Jason can be reached at 253-606-4937, jason@ledgersquarelaw.com, or jason@whalen4lakewood.com.