CPSD seeks interpreters, offers free class on Feb. 24

LAKEWOOD, WASH.— Clover Park School District (CPSD) will hold a free interpreter class on Friday, Feb. 24 at the Student Services Center in Lakewood. The class is open to anyone who is fluent in English and another language and interested in learning how to be an interpreter for the district.

All bilingual and multilingual persons are welcome to attend; speakers of the following languages are in high demand: Vietnamese, Tagalog, Korean, Spanish and Samoan. The class will cover the different types of interpretation, interpreting for clarity and the ethics of interpreting for families in a school setting.

This class is required for anyone who would like to apply as an in-district interpreter.

Class info

Date: Friday, Feb. 24 2017

Time: 8:30 a.m.–3:30 p.m.

Location: Clover Park School District Student Services Center, 10903 Gravelly Lake Dr. SW, Lakewood, WA 98499

For more information, or to register, please contact: Holly Bocchi, CPSD family and community partnership coordinator 253.583.5043 or hbocchi@cloverpark.k12.wa.us