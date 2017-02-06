Applicants sought for Surface Water Management Advisory Board

Pierce County is seeking applicants for the Surface Water Management Advisory Board (SWAB). The appointee will fill a term that lasts two years. This position is unpaid.

To learn more about the board and access an application, visit www.piercecountywa.org/swab. The county is building a registry of applications to fill future vacancies. Applications may be made at any time.

The SWAB is a Pierce County Executive-appointed, Council-confirmed advisory board on surface water management issues in unincorporated Pierce County.

Applicants can contact Harold Smelt, surface water manager, at hsmelt@co.pierce.wa.us with any questions.