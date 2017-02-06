Amtrak high-speed train testing begins Feb. 7

Trains traveling up to 79 miles per hour will pass through Lakewood starting Feb. 7 between 8 a.m. and 10 p.m. The Amtrak passenger trains will run as part of Sound Transit’s signal testing for the Point Defiance Bypass Project. The testing will occur along the section of track from the Tacoma Dome station to the Nisqually Junction.

The test period runs through Feb. 15. People are asked to use caution whenever near the railroad right of way. Police will be stationed at the at-grade intersections during the testing to make sure people are safe.

Testing will also occur Feb. 25 and 26.

Potential traffic delays are to be expected at the following intersections during the test period:

South 66th Street

South 74th Street

Steilacoom Boulevard Southwest

100th Street SW

108th Street SW

Bridgeport Way Southwest

Clover Creek Drive Southwest

North Thorne Lane Southwest

Berkeley Avenue Southwest

41st Division Drive

DuPont-Steilacoom Road

The $89.1 million rail project is part of a larger state Department of Transportation program to improve service across western Washington along the intercity passenger rail corridor. Once complete Amtrak’s passenger trains will run along the inland rail line through DuPont, Lakewood and Tacoma. Sound Transit already uses a portion of this route for its Sounder commuter rail service between Lakewood and Tacoma.

For project information or more information about the signal testing happening this month visit Sound Transit’s Point Defiance Bypass project webpage .