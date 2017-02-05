The Suburban Times

SR 512 ramps to I-5 close for guardrail repair

LAKEWOOD – Drivers wishing to access northbound Interstate 5 from State Route 512 will need to use an alternative route during the evening of Monday, Feb. 6. From 9 p.m. Monday through 5 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, crews will close the westbound and eastbound SR 512 on-ramps to northbound I-5. The ramp closures will allow maintenance crews to repair guardrail.  Ramps from SR 512 to southbound I-5 will remain open.

Advance information concerning highway construction and maintenance is available at the Olympic Region Weekly Construction and Traffic Updates web page.

