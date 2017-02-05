Overnight ramp closures scheduled for Tacoma-area highways this week

TACOMA – Drivers who use ramps to and from Interstate 5, Interstate 705, State Route 7 and State Route 167 in Tacoma may encounter delays and detours during overnight hours next week while crews continue HOV lane construction in Tacoma. Some of the closures are weather dependent and could be rescheduled at a later date if there is an unfavorable weather forecast.

In addition to ramp closures, East 28th Street from Portland Avenue to Bay Street will close from 8 p.m. Monday, Feb. 6 until 5 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7 so crews can remove temporary lighting.

Weeknight single-lane closures on Interstate 5 are also scheduled between Delin Street and Port of Tacoma Road.

Ramp closures

Monday, Feb. 6

East 28th Street on-ramp to northbound I-5 will close from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. the following day.

Tuesday, Feb 7

Southbound I-705 on-ramp to northbound I-5 and southbound SR 7 will close from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. the following day.

South 38th Street/SR 7 on-ramp to northbound SR 7 will close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. the following day.

Northbound I-5 exit #136B to Port of Tacoma Road will close from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. the following day.

Wednesday, Feb. 8

Southbound I-705 on-ramp to northbound I-5 and southbound SR 7 will close from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. the following day.

South 38th Street on-ramp to northbound SR 7 will close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. the following day.

Port of Tacoma Road on-ramp to northbound I-5 will close from 11:59 p.m. to 4 a.m. the following day.

Thursday, Feb. 9

Southbound I-705 on-ramp to northbound I-5 will close from 11:59 p.m. to 4 a.m. the following day.

Northbound SR 7 on-ramp to northbound I-5 will close from 11:59 p.m. to 4 a.m. the following day.

Bay Street on-ramp to northbound SR 167 (River Road) will close from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. the following day.

Northbound I-5 exit to Portland Avenue will close from 11:59 p.m. to 4 a.m. the following day.

Friday, Feb. 10