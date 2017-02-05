JBLM late night firing Feb. 6-10

Joint Base Lewis-McChord will conduct day, evening and late-night artillery training throughout next week, Monday, Feb. 6 (6:30 am) through Friday, Feb. 10 (5 pm) day, evening and night using 155 mm Howitzer field artillery.

