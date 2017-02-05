The Suburban Times

JBLM late night firing Feb. 6-10

Joint Base Lewis-McChord will conduct day, evening and late-night artillery training throughout next week, Monday, Feb. 6 (6:30 am) through Friday, Feb. 10 (5 pm) day, evening and night using 155 mm Howitzer field artillery.

One unit, 1st Battalion, 37th Field Artillery Regiment on JBLM, is scheduled to conduct battalion certification training with 155 mm Howitzer field artillery, during the above identified timeframe. Increased levels of activity will be noticed beginning at 6:30 a.m., Monday, Feb. 6 through 5 p.m., Friday, Feb. 10. Expect Howitzer training during the day, evening and nighttime hours.

