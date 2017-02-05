CPSD hosts ninth annual Future Chefs Culinary Competition, Feb. 8

LAKEWOOD, WASH.— Clover Park School District’s student nutrition services department will host its 9th annual Future Chef’s Culinary Competition on Wednesday, Feb. 8. The event is sponsored by Sodexo.

Eighteen fourth graders from elementary schools across the district will compete in six categories:

Health-conscious foods;

Kid-friendly preparation;

Fun foods;

Best table presentation;

Judge’s choice; and

People’s choice.

Approximately 90 recipes were submitted for the competition. The 18 finalists will prepare their recipes and present their dishes to judges for scoring. Each student works with a student nutrition services staff member who serves as a mentor to the student for the competition.

Participants receive bronze medals for their participation. The winner in each category receives a silver medal and a youth cook book; the People’s Choice winner receives a gold medal.

For more information on the competition, please contact Nicole Boatright, assistant director for student nutrition at 253.583.5490 ext. 7381 or nboatrig@cloverpark.k12.wa.us.