The Suburban Times

The community newspaper for DuPont, Fircrest, Lakewood, Steilacoom and University Place

Career Day at the Zoo

By Leave a Comment

TACOMA, Wash. – During Career Day at Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium on March 11, students from sixth-grade through college can see firsthand what it takes to be a zookeeper, zoo veterinarian, marine biologist or environmental educator.

They’ll see special animal presentations, learn how staff biologists care for animals, pick up free information and have opportunities to visit behind-the-scenes areas of the zoo.

Admission to the zoo and Career Day activities is free for sixth-through-12th grade students and those who are college age. However, students under 16 must be accompanied by a paying adult.

Check-in begins at 9:30 a.m., with activities running from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Pre-registration is not required, but all students, including zoo members, must check in with Career Day staff before getting their tickets.

Spaces on behind-the-scenes tours are limited.

For an even more exclusive behind-the-scenes look at zoological careers, students can register for a Keeper for a Day or Marine Biologist for a Day experience, scheduled throughout the year. For more information about these and other fee-based Career Discovery programs, visit www.pdza.org/teen-career-discovery-programs.

For more information on Career Day, visit www.pdza.org/career-information. Parents and siblings who aren’t eligible for free admission on Career Day can get discounted tickets to the zoo online at www.pdza.org.

Subscribe to The Suburban Times

Receive the email edition of The Suburban Times to your inbox each morning - Free of Charge.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *