Two great cities—two great book talks at University Place Library

Two Tacoma authors will give book talks at University Place Pierce County Library in February—one about the photogenic beauty of Seattle and the other about the oddities of Tacoma.

Joe Becker and “Scenic Seattle”

Award-winning photographer Joe Becker shares his new book, “Scenic Seattle: Touring and Photographing the Emerald City” at 7 p.m. on Feb. 7 at University Place Pierce County Library, 3609 Market Place W., Suite 100, 98466 • 253-548-3307.

His book is a guide of more than 100 of Seattle’s best places to make photographs. Owner of Seldom Seen Photography, Becker’s images have been published in National Geographic and Northwest Travel Magazine.

Karla Stover and “Tacoma Curiosities”

The author of “Hidden History of Tacoma” and “Let’s Go Walk About in Tacoma,” along with more than a dozen other books, will talk about her latest project, “Tacoma Curiosities: Geoduck Derbies, The Whistling Well of the North End, Alligators in Snake Lake & More.”

Meet Stover and hear the unusual stories of Tacoma growing from a tiny hamlet into The City of Destiny. Stover speaks at 7 p.m. on Feb. 23 at University Place Pierce County Library.

Copies of both authors’ books will be available for purchase.