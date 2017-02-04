A Vision for Public Safety with Prosecutor Mark Lindquist and Sheriff Paul Pastor

TACOMA, WA – At the City Club of Tacoma’s monthly dinner in February, two of Pierce County’s top crime fighters had a lively conversation about community safety. Pierce County Sheriff Paul Pastor and Prosecutor Mark Lindquist took part in a nonpartisan forum.

“With our Prosecutor Mark Lindquist and Sheriff Paul Pastor leading the way, justice in Pierce County is in good hands,” said City Club of Tacoma President, Jack Connelly, a prominent local attorney.

Prosecutor Lindquist and Sheriff Pastor discussed their vision for public safety in Pierce County, including their collaboration on the prosecution and prevention of elder abuse, human trafficking, property crimes, opiate abuse, homelessness and other issues.

“The Sheriff and I are working together and with the community to make everyone safer,” said Lindquist. “When we share information with the community and the community shares information with us, it enhances public safety.”

Pastor pointed out that his department and the Prosecutor’s Office are both doing more with less. He emphasized the need for county leaders to work together to form a vision for public safety in the future as the county continues to grow.

Lindquist discussed the new High Priority Offender Program (HPO), which focuses resources on the small percentage of criminals causing a large percentage of the crimes. The innovative program aims to reduce crime by using technology, data and intel to identify and focus resources on the small number of individuals who commit a disproportionate number of crimes.

On a parallel track, the Sheriff and his deputies are focusing resources on property crimes. Last year the Pierce County Council voted unanimously to fund a new Proactive Property Crimes Unit. The Prosecutor’s Office, Washington State Patrol Crime Lab and South Sound 911 are also part of the program.

Lindquist and Pastor took questions from the City Club audience and discussed drug court, mental health court, and other public safety measures that complement the traditional criminal justice system.

The City Club of Tacoma was formed in in 1984 to provide a nonpartisan forum that brings people together to explore issues and ideas affecting the South Sound community.

