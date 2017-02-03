Three Annie Wright Athletes Celebrate National Signing Day

Submitted by Annie Wright Schools

Three Annie Wright Upper School students have committed to college athletic programs, all in California.

Britnie Casillas will attend Pitzer College and play volleyball for Pomona Pitzer, a combination team of two of the Claremont Colleges in Division III. A setter, Britnie was named MVP of Annie Wright’s Emerald City League for volleyball last fall. She will be the first in her family to attend a four-year college.

Courtney Cureton will attend Division I University of San Diego, where she will join the crew team. Courtney has rowed for Commencement Bay for the past three years and is currently team captain. Courtney also plays several other sports, including powerlifting, and is currently seeking to break the teen deadlift record.

Virginia Miller will attend Division I Stanford University in Palo Alto, where she will throw the javelin for the track and field team. Coached by her father, Virginia, who is president of Annie Wright’s student body, received the silver medal at the AAU Jr Olympics in both 2015 and 2016.

