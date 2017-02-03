Tacoma Sports Commission and JayRay Team Up to Promote Active Living in South Sound

Submitted by JayRay staff

Nearly 155,000 athletes and spectators visited Pierce County last year for sporting events associated with the Tacoma South Sound Sports Commission (TSSSC). To raise its potential as a premier athletic destination, TSSSC is partnering with JayRay for public relations and marketing services this year.

TSSSC is a nonprofit organization that attracts a multitude of amateur sports programs nationally and regionally. With Tacoma and Pierce County’s unique geography, TSSSC hosts sporting events near the mountain, city and sea.

JayRay is leading TSSSC’s strategic public relations, marketing and social media efforts to promote South Sound as an active, vibrant location.

“JayRay understands tourism and Tacoma like no other,” said Dean Burke, TSSSC executive director. “We want Tacoma and Pierce County to be seen and recognized as a healthy, sporting and events destination. It’s a great place to live if you are athletic or want to be around a recreational lifestyle.”

Tourism marketing has been a growing specialty for JayRay. The Tacoma-based agency helps Travel Tacoma + Pierce County, Visit Olympia and the City of Fife attract visitors to the area.

“Partnering with the Sports Commission is another opportunity to bring economic growth and positive experiences to Pierce County,” said Bridget Baeth, JayRay senior advisor and principal.